WWE Main Event Recap: No Way Jose In Action, The Ascension Vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins pushes Jose. Jose pushes Hawkins. They lock up. Jose locks in a headlock, Hawkins pushes him to the ropes. Jose hits a shoulder-block on Hawkins. Hawkins dropkicks Jose. Hawkins eventually hits an elbow drop from off the top rope on Jose. Hawkins pins Jose for a two count. Jose strikes Hakwins. Hawkins connects with a boot to Jose. Hawkins goes to the second rope. Jose connects with a Pop-Up Punch on Hawkins as he comes off the second turnbuckle. Jose pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns from RAW is shown.

A recap of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar assaulting Roman Reigns on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown of the physical altercation between the teams of Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre & Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The Ascension, Heath Slater & Rhyno make their entrances.

The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Slater and Viktor lock up. Slater backs Viktor into the corner. Viktor punches Slater. Slater connects with a flying forearm to Viktor. Slater eventually strikes Konnor several times. Konnor dumps Slater over the top rope to the outside. Rhyno sends Konnor out of the ring. Viktor rolls Rhyno up for a two count. Rhyno hits a spine-buster on Viktor. Rhyno pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: Heath Slater & Rhyno



A video package highlighting the feud between The Mix and Daniel Bryan is shown.

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is shown to close the show.



