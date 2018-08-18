Graphic Reveals Major WWE Evolution Match And Spoils SummerSlam Title Match? (Photo)

A graphic was shown in the Barclays Center before tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event that may have spoiled the SummerSlam match between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

As seen below, the graphic advertised WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Bliss for the first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. It should be noted that Bliss does not have her title, which could be a sign of Rousey winning at SummerSlam tomorrow.

We noted earlier today how Bliss spoke with The Mirror in the UK and said she'd like to face Trish at Evolution. When asked who she would want to face at Evolution, Bliss said, "Trish Stratus, because I watched her when I was growing up and was one person I would love to get in the ring with. I always watched her and think it would be fun to be in the ring with her."