WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV': Moustache Mountain Vs. Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Title Match)

NXT Tag Team Title Match: Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era

We go right to the ring and out comes NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Kayla Braxton does the introductions. Out next comes Moustache Mountain, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

Seven starts off with Strong but Strong turns and knocks Bate off the apron. O''Reilly tags in and they double team Seven. Bate runs in but Strong decks him. Bate and Seven go for the double team and a brawl breaks out in the middle of the ring. Bate and Seven drop their opponents at the same time and follow them to the floor, keeping control with chops and more offense. Seven brings O'Reilly in the ring now and works him over. Bate tags in for the double team. Bate drops Strong as he runs in. O'Reilly kicks out of a pin attempt.

O'Reilly with a roundhouse kick to Bate. Strong comes in but Bate slams him. Seven tags in for a double team and a 2 count on Strong. Strong counters with a backbreaker. O'Reilly works over Seven now, dropping him with knee strikes and a roundhouse kick. The Undisputed Era keeps control with frequent tags. O'Reilly with another 2 count on Seven. Seven avoids a move and drops O'Reilly with a DDT. Strong runs in but Bate takes him out with a dropkick. Bate blocks O'Reilly and nails a diving European uppercut. Bate fights off a double team and does a Swing on Strong while O'Reilly is on his shoulders. Strong kicks Bate and O'Reilly applies a Sleeper hold. Bate overpowers and suplexes Strong while O'Reilly is still on his back. Fans pop and chant "NXT" now.

Strong stops Bate with a big shot out of the corner. O'Reilly works over Bate and takes him to the mat now. O'Reilly drives knees into Bate as fans do dueling chants. O'Reilly with another knee and more strikes while Bate is down. Strong comes in and keeps control of Bate. O'Reilly tags in for another double team and a 2 count. Strong tags back in and nails a running boot on Bate while O'Reilly has him in a hold. Bate finally gets free from another hold but O'Reilly comes back in and takes him down. Strong and O'Reilly with more quick tags and offense on Bate near their corner.

Bate launches Strong over the top to the floor. He kicks Strong back into the barrier and looks for the tag. O'Reilly runs in to stop the tag but he gets sent through the ropes to the floor. Strong and O'Reilly pull each opponent at the same time to stop the tag again. Seven finally gets the tag and unloads on Strong. Seven leaps out and takes O'Reilly down on the floor. Seven brings O'Reilly back in and unloads on both opponents. Seven with a close 2 count on Strong. Strong ends up dropping Seven with a big elbow to the jaw. O'Reilly tags in and takes control, dropping Seven with a Brainbuster for a close 2 count.

The Undisputed Era with another double team on Seven. Strong with an Olympic Slam for a close 2 count. Strong goes on and gets the Stronghold applied in the middle of the ring. Bate comes in but O'Reilly catches him in a triangle. Bate powers up and launches O'Reilly into Strong, breaking up the hold. Fans pop. More back and forth and double teaming between the two sides, including a big dive by Bate to the outside. Bate comes in and hits the sitdown powerbomb on Strong but he kicks out just in time. Bate goes to the top while Strong gets to his feet. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Strong hits him and climbs up. Bate elbows Strong to the mat. O'Reilly jumps up from the floor and nails Bate, sending him to the mat. Strong drives Bate and his knee into the turnbuckle. O'Reilly tags in and knocks Seven off the apron. Bate drops O'Reilly. O'Reilly rolls Bate into a heel hook.

Seven screams for the tag but O'Reilly keeps the hold locked. Seven steps through the ropes. Strong and O'Reilly take advantage of the referee being distracted. Seven goes to the timekeeper's area and brings a towel to the apron. He changes his mind and throws it into the crowd. Strong gets knocked too the outside. Bate is still in the hold but he inches closer to Seven. Seven gets the tag and the hold is broken. Seven unloads on O'Reilly and drops him with a lariat for a close 2 count. Bate tags in and goes to the top as Seven lifts O'Reilly. Strong hits Bate but gets knocked to the floor. They hit the Burning Hammer but O'Reilly kicks out at 2 just in time. Fans chant "NXT" and "fight forever" now. Strong leaps out of nowhere with a jumping knee on Bate. They take out Seven's knee and drop him next as O'Reilly covers for the win.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

After the match, O'Reilly and Strong take the titles in the middle of the ring and try to recover from the battle. We go to replays. We come back and the champions turn around to The War Raiders in the ring. Hanson and Rowe take out Strong and O'Reilly with big power moves and double team moves as fans pop. The War Raiders stand tall in the ring as their music hits. We get a replay of the surprise attack. Hanson and Rowe get the crowd hyped up and celebrate in the ring.

