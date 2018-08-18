WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV': EC3 Vs. The Velveteen Dream

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring and out comes The Velveteen Dream first. EC3 is out next.

The match starts with Dream tossing his vest to taunt EC3. EC3 picks it up and throws it back, warning Dream he's not here for games. The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and EC3 shoves Dream back into the corner. EC3 with another shove into the corner. Dream grabs EC3 but EC3 tosses him out to the floor. EC3 brings it right back in and they tangle. EC3 takes Dream down by his arm. EC3 keeps control and slams Dream around by his arm.

Dream rocks EC3 with a right and turns it around. EC3 counters and tosses Dream onto the top turnbuckle, kicking him in the ribs. Dream gets crotched on the top rope. EC3 bounces him on the rope while he's crotched. EC3 with a big right hand and a clothesline on the apron, sending Dream to the floor. Dream comes back to the apron and fights his way in. EC3 blocks a sunset flip and dances over Dream's face for a pop. EC3 ends up dropping Dream as he ran the ropes, with a big chop. EC3 misses a back drop but comes right back and scoops Dream for a slam. EC3 shows off some and runs the ropes, dropping an elbow. EC3 clotheslines Dream to the floor now.

They tangle on the ramp and Dream nails a spinning DDT on the steel. Fans chant "holy s--t" now. Dream keeps control on the floor and brings it back in for a 2 count. Dream goes to the corner and comes flying down at EC3. Dream drops EC3 over the top rope next. Dream with more strikes in the corner as the referee warns him. Dream drops EC3's neck on the top rope. Dream with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring now. EC3 kicks out at 2. Dream keeps EC3 grounded now and works on his neck some more. Dream with a forearm to the spine. EC3 blocks a neckbreaker. Dream stops the counter with a knee and hits the neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Dream tosses EC3 out to the floor. Dream slams EC3's head into the announce table several times. Dream with a bottle of water across the face now. Dream brings EC3 back into the ring but EC3 grabs him. Dream counters and drops EC3 to keep control. They trade shots on their feet now. EC3 floors Dream out of the corner. EC3 yells "top 1 percent!" and runs Dream over. EC3 with a Stinger Splash and a rolling neck snap for a pop. EC3 scoops Dream for The One Percenter but it's countered with a roll-up for a 2 count. Dream misses the superkick. EC3 blocks another kick and drives Dream face-first for a close 2 count.

EC3 keeps control in the corner, unloading with strikes to bring Dream back down. Dream with a shot to the throat to get an opening. Dream goes to the top but EC3 presses him to the mat. EC3 goes to the top now. EC3 dives with a crossbody but Dream ends up rolling him for a 2 count. EC3 slaps Dream and powerbombs him. EC3 looks out around the crowd and yells out. EC3 lifts Dream again and hits a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. EC3 places Dream up top and they trade shots. EC3 climbs up for a superplex and he hits it. EC3 clutches his own back and is slow to make the pin. Dream kicks out at 2.

EC3 gets up first and scoops Dream on the apron. Dream slides into the ring and nails a superkick. Dream scoops EC3 and hits the rolling Dream Valley Driver for a close 2 count. Dream scoops EC3 again but it's countered. EC3 with a German suplex for a 2 count. EC3 brings Dream to the apron but Dream counters and hits the DVD on the apron. Dream goes to the top and nails a big elbow drop while EC3 is still on the apron. Dream jumps back in the ring, rolls EC3 over and covers for the win.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

After the match, Dream stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Dream makes his exit and looks around from the stage as EC3 recovers in the ring.

This is from our live coverage of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. To access our full NXT Takeover coverage, click here.