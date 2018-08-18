WrestlingInc.com

Matt Riddle Appears At WWE NXT Takeover (Photo)

By Marc Middleton | August 18, 2018
Matt Riddle Appears At WWE NXT Takeover (Photo) Photo Credit: Paparazzo Presents

Former EVOLVE Champion & UFC fighter Matt Riddle made his WWE NXT debut at tonight's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center.

Riddle was shown sitting in the front row after The Velveteen Dream's win over EC3 and before the match between Ricochet and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

Below is a photo of Riddle at Takeover:


