Matt Riddle Appears At WWE NXT Takeover (Photo)

Former EVOLVE Champion & UFC fighter Matt Riddle made his WWE NXT debut at tonight's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center.
Riddle was shown sitting in the front row after The Velveteen Dream's win over EC3 and before the match between Ricochet and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.
Below is a photo of Riddle at Takeover:
Are you as excited to see #MattRiddle in Brooklyn as HE is to BE in Brooklyn?!@SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wOP2y9yRhY— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2018