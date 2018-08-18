WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV': Ricochet Vs. Adam Cole (NXT North American Title Match)

NXT North American Title Match: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is out next.

The bell rings and they stare each other down. Fans do a quick chant for Cole. They lock up and trade holds. They tangle some more and Ricochet gets the upperhand. They size each other up again before Cole takes Ricochet down with a headlock. Cole keeps control and keeps Ricochet down. Cole gets the upperhand again and poses for the crowd. They run the ropes and Ricochet dropkicks Cole out of the air for a big pop.

Ricochet runs the ropes but puts on the brakes, doing a handspring for a pop as Cole watches from the floor. Ricochet ends up on the top but Cole pushes him out to the floor. Cole launches Ricochet into the barrier now. Cole brings it back in and kicks Ricochet. Cole mounts Ricochet with strikes. Cole with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Cole with more trash talking while Ricochet is down. Ricochet fights back but Cole scoops him for a backbreaker into the knee for another close 2 count. Cole drives a knee into Ricochet's back and takes him back to the mat.

Ricochet fights up and out. Cole runs into an elbow. Ricochet dropkicks Cole, sending him to the floor to regroup. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Cole down on the floor. They bring it back into the ring and Ricochet works Cole over in the corner. Ricochet with a 619 and a springboard European uppercut for a close 2 count. More back and forth with Ricochet in control. He hits a standing Shooting Star Press and another big splash for a close 2 count. Ricochet ends up springboarding back into a Backstabber for a close pin attempt by Cole. More back and forth. Ricochet catches a superkick and nails a discus forearm. Ricochet launches at Cole off the ropes with a moonsault but Cole kicks him out of the air and drops him over his knee again for a close 2 count. Cole can't believe it.

Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Ricochet ducks a running kick and rolls Cole up for 2. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cole with an enziguri. Ricochet with a jumping knee. Cole with two shots to the face. Ricochet drops Cole but Cole falls on him for a 2 count. Fans cheer them both on and chant "NXT" after an intense exchange. Fans also chant "Mamma Mia!" now. Ricochet ends up playing possum to pull Cole in for a big move. Ricochet goes to the top but Cole moves out of the way. Ricochet goes on and hits a huge hurricanrana, sending them out to the floor. Mauro pops big and fans chant "holy s--t" now. They bring it back in and Ricochet goes to the top and hits the 630 for the pin and the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Ricochet

After the match, Ricochet takes the title and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Ricochet celebrating and get more replays as he makes his exit.

