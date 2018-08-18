WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV': Kairi Sane Vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Title Match)

NXT Women's Title Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring and out comes Kairi Sane for this rematch of the 2017 Mae Young Classic finals, which Sane won. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Braxton.

The bell rings and we see Baszler's Four Horsewomen partners at ringside - Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. They go at it and go right to the mat trading holds. Fans chant for Sane as they get to their feet and go at it. Sane takes Baszler down for a quick pin attempt, and a quick roll-up. Sane with a Stretch Muffler now. Baszler breaks it. Baszler loses it a bit and backs Sane into the corner. Sane fights back and they hit the ropes. Sane dropkicks Baszler out of the ring for a pop. Sane leaps off the apron and takes Baszler down on the floor. Sane brings it back into the ring and mounts some offense but Baszler dropkicks her leg out.

Baszler works on the leg now. Sane dumps her to the apron and charges but Baszler moves. Baszler kicks Sane and drops her knee over the middle rope. Baszler brings it back in and mounts Sane with strikes. Baszler continues working on the knee of Sane, keeping her down by bending the knee and twisting it. Baszler stomps now, trying to break Sane's toes. Fans boo her. Baszler mocks Sane and works her over in the corner now.

Sane screams at Baszler and fights back now, unloading on her. Sane with a back fist and a neckbreaker. Sane screams some more and keeps control, chopping Baszler down in the corner. Sane with the sliding knee into the corner for a 2 count. Sane goes to the top but Baszler jumps up with a kick. Baszler climbs up with a super gutwrench suplex. Sane hits the mat hard but Baszler is slow to make the pin. They trade shots from their knees now, getting up to their feet. Baszler with a big knee strike for a close 2 count. Sane counters a move and hits a Spear out of nowhere.

Sane goes to the top and hits the Insane elbow to the back. Sane goes back to the top for another big elbow but Baszler rolls to the floor. Sane turns and nails a crossbody on the floor. Sane brings Baszler back into the ring and goes to the top again. Sane hits another big elbow drop but Baszler kicks out. Sane can't believe it. Sane with a leg submission now. Baszler turns it into the Kirifuda Clutch. Sane is fading but she finally breaks the hold by grabbing the bottom rope. Baszler with a heel hook now. Sane counters and looks for submission win but Baszler gets the bottom rope.

Sane ties Baszler up with the ropes now as the referee counts.Sane breaks it. Sane with an Alabama Slam. Sane goes to the top for the third big elbow drop but Baszler gets her knees up. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch again but Sane counters and rolls her up for the title.

Winner and New NXT Women's Champion: Kairi Sane

After the match, Sane celebrates with the title as we go to replays. We come back to Sane celebrating in the ring as her music hits.

This is from our live coverage of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. To access our full NXT Takeover coverage, click here.