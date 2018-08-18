WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV': Johnny Gargano Vs. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT Title Last Man Standing)

Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go to the ring and out first comes Johnny Gargano to a pop. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is out next as the heat quickly starts up. Some fans chant "asshole" as Ciampa marches to the ring.

Ciampa also gets "f--k you Ciampa" chants as he enters the ring. He raises the title as Gargano stares him down. We get formal ring introductions from Braxton but Gargano attacks Ciampa before she's done and here we go. Ciampa recovers and fights back. They go at it and Gargano hits a Thesz Press with more offense. Gargano mounts Ciampa in the corner with a bunch of strikes. Ciampa goes down. Ciampa tosses Gargano to the apron. Gargano tries to pull Ciampa to the floor but he runs back in. Gargano counters a move and sends Ciampa to the floor. Gargano slides out but Ciampa shoves him back into the steel ring steps.

Ciampa keeps control on the floor, beating Gargano against the barrier. Ciampa separates the steel ring steps but Gargano launches him into the barrier. Gargano with another shot into the barrier. The referee counts while Ciampa is down. Fans chant for Gargano as he works Ciampa over on the floor. Ciampa turns it around and drapes Gargano over the barrier, hitting him with forearms. Gargano rams Ciampa back into the ring post. Gargano leaps off the apron and takes Ciampa down on the floor again. Gargano tosses Ciampa over the announce table and he goes flying. The referee counts again.

Gargano stands on top of the table and looks down at Ciampa. Ciampa ends up coming back and driving Gargano through the table as a "holy s--t" chant starts up. Fans chant "Mamma Mia!" now as the referee counts. Ciampa is up first. Ciampa brings it back into the ring and he has a steel chair now but Gargano rocks him. Gargano goes for the chair but Ciampa boots him in the face. Ciampa unloads in the corner as fans boo. Ciampa with a running knee strike to the face. Ciampa with another big running strike in the corner now.

Gargano ends up taking out Ciampa's leg with a hard chair shot. Gargano unloads with more steel chair shots in the ring now. The referee counts while Ciampa is down. Ciampa counters a move and applies a Sleeper hold, using the bottom rope for leverage. Fans rally for Gargano but Ciampa keeps him down. The referee counts but Gargano makes it up. Ciampa applies another Sleeper and some fans boo. Ciampa takes Gargano back to the mat with the hold. Gargano ends up breaking the hold and sending Ciampa face-first into the chair in the corner like a lawn dart. Fans pop and the referee starts counting. Gargano goes under the ring and brings a table out. Gargano stands the table up on the outside. Gargano goes under the ring again and brings out a second table. Gargano stacks this table on top of the first but leaves the top table turned upside down, as Ciampa gets to his feet in the ring.

Ciampa rocks Gargano as he approaches from the apron. Gargano tries to suplex Ciampa out of the ring through the stacked tables, hoping to drop him on top of the exposed table legs. Ciampa counters and hits a German suplex in the ring. Ciampa keeps it locked and hits a second German. Ciampa with a third German. The referee counts but Gargano gets up. Ciampa rams a chair in his gut and smacks him over the back. The referee counts again. Ciampa with another chair shot over the back. Ciampa yells at Gargano to stay down. Ciampa with another chair shot over the back. The referee starts counting again. Ciampa hits three straight Project Ciampa moves. Ciampa sits in a chair as the referee counts. Gargano jumps up at 9 and nails a superkick.

The referee counts while they're both down. They get up at the same time and start trading shots in the middle of the ring. Gargano catches a kick and rocks Ciampa a few more times. Ciampa with a kick to the face. Gargano with a kick to the head. Ciampa sends Gargano to the apron and kicks him off a slingshot Spear attempt. Gargano counters and nails a big enziguri. Ciampa with another German attempt. Gargano kicks Ciampa in the head and nails a German. They both connect with more shots and collide with clothesline attempts to go back down. They get up at the 1 count. They unload with strikes as fans pop now. Gargano drops Ciampa but Ciampa knees him. Ciampa runs into a superkick. They both go down in the middle of the ring as the referee counts again.

Gargano makes it up just at the 9 count. Gargano superkicks Ciampa from the apron but leaps with a cannonball and Ciampa moves. Gargano lands hard o the floor. Ciampa launches Gargano into the barrier. Ciampa with a Fairytale Ending right into the steel steps on the floor. The referee counts. Gargano somehow makes it up and Ciampa can't believe it. Ciampa goes back under the ring after rocking Gargano a few more times. The tables are still stacked. Ciampa slams Gargano's face into the top of the steps. Ciampa goes into the ring and pulls up the ring canvas and padding, exposing the wooden boards.

Ciampa tries to pull Gargano in the ring but Gargano sprays him in the face with a fire extinguisher. Gargano grabs a crutch and is standing there when Ciampa turns around in the ring. Gargano drops Ciampa with the crutch and breaks it over his back. Ciampa rolls to the floor and Gargano follows with another crutch shot over the back. Gargano stalks Ciampa with the crutch now. Ciampa catches Gargano coming in the ring for a DDT on the boards but Gargano fights him off. Gargano hangs on to the ropes on the apron side, trying not to fall on the stacked tables. Gargano with an enziguri. Gargano nails a big DDT, dropping Ciampa on the exposed wood. The referee counts again while Ciampa is down. Ciampa gets up but stumbles out to the floor. Gargano nails a big dive, taking Ciampa down on the floor.

Gargano knocks Ciampa over the announce table again. Gargano with more offense on the floor. Gargano goes for a big kick but Ciampa moves and Gargano takes out a crew member. Gargano can't believe it. Ciampa takes advantage and drops him. Ciampa charges and sends Gargano crashing through the barrier. They both land bad. Ciampa tosses a crew member on top of Gargano. Ciampa has snapped. He continues to bury Gargano under chairs and other equipment, including part of the barrier. The crew member gets hit in the head with an announcer chair as well. Gargano is buried as the referee counts again. Gargano makes it back up just before the 10 count. Ciampa is shocked again.

Fans chant for Gargano now as he recovers. Ciampa goes under the ring and grabs a pair of handcuffs. Ciampa places Gargano under the bottom rope and tries to cuff him to the rope but Gargano pulls Ciampa into the ring post to avoid it. Gargano enters the ring tries to cuff Ciampa's arms behind his back. Ciampa stops it with a back elbow to the mouth. They move back to the apron in front of the stacked tables. They trade counters on the apron. Gargano finally superkicks Ciampa through the tables. The referee counts as Ciampa tries to recover. Ciampa barely beats the count by using the crutch.

Fans chant "fight forever" again. Ciampa backs up the ramp, leading Gargano away from the ring. Gargano kicks the crutch out and drops Ciampa, mounting him with strikes on the ramp. Gargano launches Ciampa into the LED board on the stage. Gargano with a Gargano Escape on the stage now. Gargano breaks it and cuffs Ciampa to part of the stage. Gargano stares Ciampa down. Gargano smashes Ciampa's head into the structure now. Gargano with a superkick. Fans chant "one more time" now. Gargano grabs Ciampa's face. Ciampa apologizes over and over. Gargano with another big kick. The referee counts. Fans want one more superkick and Gargano delivers. Gargano yells at Ciampa some more as the referee counts. Gargano grabs Ciampa's face again as he yells apologies over and over. Gargano goes stands there as Ciampa pleads. Gargano exposes his knee and charges in, nailing Ciampa in the head. Gargano also tumbles over Ciampa and lands on a table, falling off of it to the floor. The referee counts while they're both down now.

Gargano tries to get up but Ciampa makes it first at the 9 count. The referee counts to 10 while Gargano is still down, clutching his knee. Ciampa retains.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

- After the match, Ciampa takes the NXT Title and clutches it as fans boo. Ciampa is still cuffed to the part of the stage as the referee checks on Gargano. We go to replays. Mauro says Gargano apparently dislocated his knee. Ciampa recovers and stands tall on the stage as trainers check on Gargano down below. Ciampa raises the title as the boos pick up. We go to more replays. Ciampa's arm is raised on the stage while he holds the title up again. Fans boo but some do cheer. We see Gargano being checked on, clutching his knee. Trainers call for a stretcher as Gargano gets up to his feet, helped up and to the stage by officials. Ciampa comes walking back out to the stage to a pop. Gargano turns and watches Ciampa raise the title in the air as "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" goes off the air.