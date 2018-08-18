WWE Confirms Alexa Bliss Vs. Trish Stratus At Evolution

WWE has confirmed that RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 from Long Island.

As noted, a graphic was on display at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" tonight that spoiled the match. It's worth noting that the graphic did not have Bliss with her title, indicating a possible SummerSlam title change for Ronda Rousey.

Below is WWE's announcement on Stratus vs. Bliss: