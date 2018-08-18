The War Raiders Attack (Video), WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Attendance, First Trailer For NXT UK

- Above is a new promo for the WWE NXT UK series, which premieres soon on the WWE Network. No premiere date has been officially announced.

- WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 14,676 fans in attendance for tonight's NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center. 15,275 were announced for the same show in the same venue last year while 15,671 were announced in 2016 and 15,589 were announced in 2015.

- Tonight's Takeover event saw NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retain their titles over Moustache Mountain, the rubber match between the two teams. It looks like The Undisputed Era will be challenged by The War Raiders next as Hanson and Rowe attacked the champions after the match, seen below: