Triple H On Ricochet's Big Win (Photo), David Arquette Jokes On Brock Lesnar At Takeover, WWE NXT TV

- Above is video of former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette talking to Cathy Kelley backstage at the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. Arquette takes a friendly shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for rarely showing up and says he was at Takeover to see the different talents that are coming up.

- Bianca Belair vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Zack Gibson vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne were taped tonight in Brooklyn before Takeover hit the air. These matches will air on Wednesday's NXT TV episode on the WWE Network.

NXT spoilers from Brooklyn are at this link.

- As noted, Ricochet defeated Adam Cole to become the new NXT North American Champion at Takeover. Triple H congratulated Ricochet with the following post-match tweet from backstage at the Barclays Center: