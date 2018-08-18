WWE Confirms Matt Riddle Signing, Triple H Congratulates Kairi Sane (Photo), The Velveteen Dream

- Above is video of The Velveteen Dream talking to Cathy Kelley after his win over EC3 at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" tonight. Dream tells "Queen" Cathy to tune into this week's NXT episode on the WWE Network to find out what the win means for him.

- As noted, Matt Riddle made his NXT debut in the front row at Takeover from the Barclays Center tonight. WWE announced the following on his appearance and confirmed that he has signed with the company:

Matt Riddle officially signs as an NXT Superstar As NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV erupted inside Barclays Center tonight, the NXT Universe got a chance to see the newest addition to the black-and-yellow brand. Matt Riddle, or as he is often referred to by fans, "The King of Bros," has been announced as the newest Superstar to wave the NXT flag. Fittingly, the news was revealed as he was ringside for tonight's huge WWE Network special event in Brooklyn. The former wrestling champion and UFC fighter made a name for himself in the indie circuit, capturing titles such as the EVOLVE Championship and the PROGRESS Atlas Championship. The announcement of Riddle's signing adds another layer of excitement and competition to the black-and-yellow brand.

- Triple H tweeted the following to congratulate new NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane after her big win over Shayna Baszler at Takeover: