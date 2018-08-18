Pete Dunne Wants Ricochet's Title (Video), Sasha Banks Responds To HBK's Takeover Tweet, Alexa Bliss

- Above is video of new WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet being confronted by NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong after his big win over Adam Cole at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" tonight. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne made the save for Ricochet and said Ricochet isn't his mate, he's just carrying a piece of gold that Dunne wants.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter after Takeover and challenged the other Superstars to follow that. Sasha Banks, who is not booked for a match at SummerSlam on Sunday, responded. You can see the exchange below:

Easy — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 19, 2018

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been announced for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. Bliss tweeted the following on her opponent: