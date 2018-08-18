Pete Dunne Wants Ricochet's Title (Video), Sasha Banks Responds To HBK's Takeover Tweet, Alexa Bliss

- Above is video of new WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet being confronted by NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong after his big win over Adam Cole at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" tonight. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne made the save for Ricochet and said Ricochet isn't his mate, he's just carrying a piece of gold that Dunne wants.
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter after Takeover and challenged the other Superstars to follow that. Sasha Banks, who is not booked for a match at SummerSlam on Sunday, responded. You can see the exchange below:
Easy— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 19, 2018
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been announced for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. Bliss tweeted the following on her opponent:
Rookies, Hall of Famers, I'll defeat them all. Any time. Any where. #WWEEvolution ?????? https://t.co/3xvyIsPvip— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 19, 2018