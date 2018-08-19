EC3 Injured At WWE NXT Takeover? (Photo), Backstage Horsewomen Video, Stephanie McMahon - Takeover

- Four Horsewomen Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke were in the crowd at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" to watch partner Shayna Baszler drop the NXT Women's Title to Kairi Sane. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley talking to Baszler and the MMA Horsewomen. Baszler says Sane did not beat her, she just lost. Baszler makes it clear - Kairi's skill did not beat her, she just lost. Baszler says she is the better fighter before walking off with the group.

- Stephanie McMahon and her daughters watched the Takeover event from the front row last night. Rapper Wale was also in the crowd.

- There's speculation EC3 possibly suffering a concussion in the Takeover loss to The Velveteen Dream last night after Triple H noted in his post-Takeover conference call that EC3 was "dinged up" following the match. EC3 tweeted the following photo of a shiner after the show: