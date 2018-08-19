Ricochet WWE NXT NA Title Shoot (Video), HHH's Backstage Takeover View (Photo), The Velveteen Dream

- Above is backstage footage of new WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet doing his first title photo shoot backstage at the Barclays Center last night. Ricochet defeated Adam Cole to win the title at NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" last night.

- NXT's The Velveteen Dream turns 23 years old today while former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia turns 52 and NXT announcer Percy Watson turns 37.

- Triple H tweeted the following thanks to everyone for last night's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event at the Barclays Center. Also below is a look at Triple H's view for the show in the Gorilla Position backstage:

An incredible night @BarclaysCenter for #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn. Thank you to every @WWENXT Superstar who performed tonight and THANK YOU to everyone in attendance and who watched on @WWENetwork.

This is your brand!!! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/6N5VRtAIoQ — Triple H (@TripleH) August 19, 2018