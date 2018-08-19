Full Line-Up For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View, Live Coverage Reminder

The 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. We will have live coverage of the big event, beginning at 5pm EST with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.

See Also Bobby Lashley Teases WWE SummerSlam Role

Below is the current line-up for tonight's SummerSlam event:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins with Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre

WWE United States Title Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Elias performs a concert

Kickoff Pre-show

Rusev and Lana vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick are banned from ringside.

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Tag Team Title Match

The Revival vs. The B Team