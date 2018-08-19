Becky Lynch Responds To Being Called Charlotte Flair's Sidekick

Inaugural WWE SmackDown Live! Women's Champion Becky Lynch was recently a guest on The Jim Ross Report. Among many other things, Lynch talked about not being surprised that her SmackDown Women's Championship match versus reigning champ Carmella was changed to a three-way match with Charlotte Flair. Also Lynch weighed in on being viewed as Charlotte's "sidekick".

According to Lynch, she was not surprised that her SummerSlam match tonight against Mella was made into a three-way bout. Moreover, 'The Irish Lasskicker' noted such an obstacle thrown in her path coincides with her underdog character.

"Not too surprised." Lynch explained, "I feel like it's kind of par for the course, especially with my character. Do you know what I mean? Like, it's always that, 'she's almost there, she's almost there, she's almost…' and then, there's another obstacle. Then, she [has] constantly got to overcome that. There [are] always going to be obstacles thrown in my way that I have to move. I think that's the thing that has gotten the fans so far behind me is that things don't come easy for me. Do you know what I mean? It's never a straight path. There [are] always trees falling down and I'm climbing over them, and there's a friggin' lightning bolt that almost hit me, and I dodged out of the way. Do you know what I mean? So I would've thought it was going to be a triple threat, or a fatal four way, or something. I always figured there would be something else to come on the way. It was never going to be a straight shot right to SummerSlam."

On the subject of her sidekick role, Lynch claimed that people call her Flair's sidekick quite often, but she does not feel like a sidekick.

"I get called [sidekick] a lot, but it's never anything I feel that I am." Lynch elaborated, "but if that ends up being the position and that's what ends up being what I'm called a lot of the time, then, of course, that is bothering because I'm a woman on my own and I've been struggling to prove this thing for 15 years. To get any sort of belittlement… do you know what I mean? Like, 'oh, you're a sidekick' or whatever, of course that's going to effect you and of course that's going to hit you."

According to Lynch, she wants to be viewed as a peer and contemporary of Flair. With that said, being called Flair's sidekick does lend itself well to the storyline.

"I understand roles and [Flair] is awesome, and I always want her to do absolutely amazing things, and she's so capable, and everything that she [has] been through." Lynch continued, "she has so much passion for this business and she's such a wonderful, sweet human being. I just want to be on the same level and same conversation. And you never want to be thought of as less than that because you're putting your heart and soul into everything you do no matter what you do and you don't stop thinking about it. So of course, you're never going to be happy or content being the sidekick. And that's never how I ever see myself, so then, when it's said and it's reiterated, it's like, 'darn it! I thought that I passed that,' but it works for the storyline."

