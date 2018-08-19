Daniel Bryan Says Re-Signing With WWE Is Taking Longer Because He Has A Lawyer

Daniel Bryan spoke with Foxsports.com.au on re-signing with WWE, how he's similar to The Miz, and the best time to have a match against Miz. Here are some of the highlights:

How he and The Miz are similar:

"One of the things I saw from him was just how hard he works - but I also saw that we have very different views of professional wrestling in general. We're just very different as far as human beings go. I find it fascinating because we're very different, but we're also very similar in a lot of ways. When I came in, it was like the office, the management didn't respect me because I was an independent wrestler, and when he came in the wrestlers didn't respect him because he was a reality [TV] guy. When I came in, I was known as not a very good talker, because I just hadn't had a lot of experience. When he came in, he was known as not a very good wrestler. And we both had to work to earn respect in certain ways. So you'd think because of that we'd be friends, but we just rub each other the wrong way [Laughs]."

Having their match at SummerSlam instead of WrestleMania:

"A lot of people have said that to me. There's two shows that can contend for second-biggest for WWE throughout the year - SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. And now there's some other huge events that we've been doing, like the show in Australia, so it's like that's now muddying the waters as to what are our biggest shows. We just did a show in Saudi Arabia (The Greatest Royal Rumble) in front of, I don't know how many thousands of people. And they're hoping for 70,000 people in Australia. So at what point does SummerSlam or Royal Rumble no longer become the second-biggest show of the year, and now why wouldn't you say, 'why don't you save this match for Australia, in front of 70,000 people, the first time we're doing a show of this size in Australia'? So there's always room to say 'you could have saved it for this, or saved it for that'. I think SummerSlam is a perfectly acceptable place for it to happen because for me as a kid, I actually liked SummerSlam more than I liked WrestleMania. And I have a lot of fun history at SummerSlam too."

Why it's taking so long for him to re-sign with WWE:

"There's a couple of things like [how much time I get to spend with my family]. This is the first time in my career, ever - the thing that's taking so long with all of it is I've never hired a lawyer before to look at a contract, so this is the first time I've done it, so it just takes longer than usual [Laughs]. My last contract I think I signed in 2012. So then, I wasn't married - Brie and I were together, but I wasn't married - so you're just trying to get all of your ducks in a row, especially because I'm older, and married, and have a baby. It's the responsibility and it's crazy because a lot of us as WWE superstars, we end up not getting lawyers to look at our contracts, we just look at it and go 'oh, ok, what's this number, what's this number? Oh fine, whatever,' without reading the fine print."

Bryan also discussed the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.