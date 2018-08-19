Kenny Omega Comments About NXT Fans Always Tweeting Him, CSR On SummerSlam, WINC Two Faced Podcast

- Kelsi (@superkickingit) and Paul (@pboron88) bring you the latest episode of the Wrestling Inc.'s Two Faced Wrestling Talk podcast. This week's topics include: SummerSlam 2018 betting odds, reactions to this week's Impact and NXT, interview bites from ROH Stars: Hangman Adam Page, ROH COO Joe Koff and others, complete NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament thoughts, and more. Want to interact and become part of the show? You can submit your questions, vote in polls, and give your opinions plus more by following @twofacedpod on Twitter. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below.

- Kenny Omega (and Matt Jackson) commented on how NXT fans constantly tweet him during NXT events. Omega wrote, "I know it sounds crazy, but I hope the best for all those guys. I'm not the enemy - just a guy doing his best somewhere else."

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes a look at some of tonight's SummerSlam matches: Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan, and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.