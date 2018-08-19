The Miz Talks Who's Underutilized In The WWE, His Impact On The B-Team, SummerSlam

The Miz spoke with Complex on not being on the Barclays Center SummerSlam poster, The B-Team, and who's currently underutilized in WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

Still not getting the credit he feels he deserves in WWE:

"Go to Barclays [Center] today and look at the poster. Guess who's not on it? [Points to himself.] This face! Daniel Bryan is on it, why isn't The Miz? I don't understand this. I don't understand how I am not the face when I put butts in seats. I make people talk. When I talk, people listen. I get aggravated because no matter what I do, nobody ever gives me credit.

"Being in New York, living with strangers on the Real World in the Meatpacking District, I developed all the tools I possibly could to become a WWE superstar. I went to acting classes, I went to improv classes, I studied the art of professional wrestling. Daniel Bryan is the indie darling as everyone always says, but I don't need to brag and boast about my indie life. I like to brag and boast about my WWE life because that's where the big boys play, and on Sunday, Daniel Bryan will find out how big I really am."

His impact on The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas):

"Uh, you're welcome. [Laughs]. As much as I like to pat myself on the back and give myself credit, I always knew Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel had the talent. Ever since I saw their work ethic on Marine 5, I was like, 'These guys need to be utilized, and they were not being utilized.' So I said, 'Put them with me,' and they said, 'Well what are we gonna do with them?' And I said, 'Let them do what they want. Just being with me will give them the notoriety. It will build their characters up, and each week they'll be on TV and we can use them in any capacity.'

"Now, they are creating memorable, entertaining moments as tag team champions. I applaud them for taking an opportunity, using it, not getting bitter and angry and blaming other people for being underutilized. Never blame anyone else. Blame yourself because you're the one that can create anything for yourself. That's what I'm going to display at Champs Sports, through Bo and Axel, the B-Team. The best team."

Who's underutilized in the WWE:

"I think whenever we see a new superstar come into WWE, it's like, 'Oh man, I wanna see more,; but it takes time to develop into a character. I mean for me it took five years before I actually really started being successful in WWE. Now, everyone wants to come in and say, 'Well I was a superstar at NXT, so I should be a superstar here.; No, just because you were great in one place doesn't mean you're going to be the same caliber. You have to be able to adjust, you have to be able to evolve, you have to be able to withstand what it takes to be a WWE superstar.

"But one guy, I sit here still and look at Zack Ryder and think, 'Wow they're really not utilizing all of his talents,' because he tries very, very hard. He has the talent to become an upper tier talent and sometimes you just gotta wait for your opportunity, and once you have that opportunity don't let it go. Don't let it slip through your hands because if it does, you might never get it back."

Miz also discussed more on his feud with Daniel Bryan. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.