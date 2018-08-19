Matt Riddle Wears Amazing Footwear At TakeOver, Dolph Ziggler On Dean Ambrose's Return, AJ Styles

- Above, WWE Champion AJ Styles poses for portrait IDs for his upcoming WWE 365 special, which will drop in November.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler spoke briefly with Newsweek before his upcoming title match against Seth Rollins at tonight's PPV. Ziggler was asked about the return of Dean Ambrose (and his bigger physique) after being away due to a triceps injury.

"I've never been injured. So him coming back he probably feels rejuvenated, he probably got to hit the gym a little bit more because he was out for a year or whatever," Ziggler said. "The fact that that happens to a lot of people in our business the way that they come back shows a lot about their character. I think he can't wait to get back in that ring and do what he does. It's a nice reset when you go away for awhile and you're beloved or hated and you take a little break, which I've never have, unfortunately, so at some point I might have to do something like that so everyone will cheer for me when I show up."

- As noted, at last night's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Matt Riddle was in the crowd and has been officially signed by WWE. Riddle was wearing a suit for the occasion, but a nearby fan showed that he was also in flip flops. Not just any flip flops though, Nike benassi fanny pack slide flip flops that actually have a small fanny pack on the top of them. PROGRESS also announced Riddle's final indie appearance will be at their SSE Arena, Wembley show on September 30.

In case anyone is wondering, yes, Matt Riddle IS wearing flip flops with his suit. #NXTakeOver pic.twitter.com/x9jPCjIhOl — Big B (@BTuckerTorch) August 19, 2018