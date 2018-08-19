Johnny Gargano Post-Takeover Note, Kairi Sane's Title Shoot (Video), Ronda Rousey Vs. Alexa Bliss

- Above is video from Kairi Sane's first photo shoot as WWE NXT Women's Champion, taken after the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" win over Shayna Baszler last night.

- There was no match or segment after Takeover went off the air in the Barclays Center last night. Johnny Gargano was helped to the back after his Last Man Standing loss to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and that was it.

- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SummerSlam match between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss: