Triple H On Why Matt Riddle Was Signed After Hesitating In The Past

Matt Riddle appeared at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn as a waving face in the crowd in his suit, baseball cap, and flipflop sandals. On last night's post-Takeover media call, Wrestling Inc. asked Triple H about signing Riddle and why they made the decision to bring him in at this point after previously backing off the former UFC fighter for his history with marijuana.

"I think he's ready to come in and get brought the rest of the way," Triple H said of Riddle. "I also think he's matured as a person which, we'll find out.

"But I think he's matured as a person and he's realized where he wants to get to in the business as opposed to just having fun being in the business, there's a difference. So we think now's the right time, but time will tell."

Riddle himself admitted to The Irish Mirror in January 2017 why he thinks WWE has shyed away from signing him.

"I think the reason I was fired from the UFC [failing two drug tests within a year] is probably holding me back from signing with WWE," Riddle said. "But at the same time the fact I'm not a UFC fighter or a WWE Superstar isn't exactly 'holding me back,' it's given me opportunities."

See Also Matt Riddle On Why WWE Is Not Signing Him

Triple H continued speaking about Riddle's potential in NXT, but only time will tell how far he makes it in WWE.

"He's a very, very talented guy, the sky is the limit and you know, we'll see what he can do. It's an interesting thing because I think sometimes people think that we just bring them in and just go with it, it's not that simple. Not everybody makes it, not everything works. There are a lot of factors that go into it, so we'll see.

"I believe in him and I believe he has a lot of potential and talent, but again just like everybody else as they walk in the door, we'll see."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription