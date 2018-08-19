Charlotte Flair Talks Possibly Facing Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania

Charlotte spoke with 1010 Wins Radio about her triple threat title match against WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam tonight. The match was initially scheduled to be Lynch vs. Carmella, but thanks to Charlotte defeating Carmella on an episode of SmackDown, she gained entry into the the PPV match.

Aside from wanting to win the title for the second time, the side story has been how Charlotte will deal with going up against her best friend, Becky. From her response, it doesn't sound like Becky will deter Charlotte, but rather be another motivating factor.

"I think that's why Becky and I are so close, because we want the same things," Charlotte said. "Wrestling means so much to both of us. We are very competitive. And we push each other. You hit your friends harder -- especially your best friends."

Charlotte continued about the possibility of Becky becoming a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion instead of her.

"I don't think there will be hurt feelings," Charlotte admitted. "There's nothing more that I want than to see Becky succeed. She deserves a championship. She's one of the hardest workers I know. The other side of it, is from day one, I've always wanted to be a champion. I want to be the best and that has nothing to do with our friendship. We're on the same brand it just so happens, and we're going to have to face each other. If she wins, I'll be ecstatic for her. And it's going to make me work that much harder."

The conversation then switched to the potential of Charlotte taking on Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, possibly for the title or being the first women to main event WWE's biggest show of the year. Charlotte knows to get to the top of the PPV a proper storyline is going to be necessary.

"I want to face her, that has crossed my mind." Flair said. "When I think of WrestleMania and headlining, I think of the biggest stories, the biggest stars. I just know in order to be in the main event picture, it would take the right storyline."

Rousey will be facing WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for the title at SummerSlam.

Again, you can check out the full interview by clicking here.