WWE Story Time Preview For Tonight, Fans On WWE NXT Takeover Title Matches, The Miz - Cathy Kelley

- As noted, season three of WWE Story Time will premiere on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air tonight. Above is a preview for the new episode.

- Below is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with The Miz. The A Lister is set to do battle with Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam tonight.

- As seen below, WWE NXT issued a Twitter poll asking fans about last night's title matches at the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. As of this writing, almost 19,000 votes have been tallied and 41% voted for Ricochet's NXT North American Title win over Adam Cole while 34% voted for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retaining over Johnny Gargano, 13% for The Undisputed Era retaining the NXT Tag Team Champions over Moustache Mountain and the rest voted for Kairi Sane's NXT Women's Title win over Shayna Baszler.