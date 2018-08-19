Triple H Responds To Velveteen Dream's 'Call Me Up Vince' Tights

Velveteen Dream turned some heads with his choice of wardrobe at last night's NXT Takeover IV: Brooklyn event. The former Tough Enough star wore tights that read, "Call me up Vince" and caused quite a stir with his bold statement.

Wrestling Inc. took part in a media call with Triple H after the event where The Game was asked about Dream's attire. Triple H initially joked that Dream has a friend named Vince who lost his phone and he wasn't referring to The Chairman Of The Board. Triple H alluded to the fact that he might have had a conversation about seeing the ring attire before he stepped through the curtain. He also pointed out that there is one call that Dream definitely doesn't want to get from Mr. McMahon.

"I admire the fact that guys want to take a gamble," Triple H said. "I admire the fact that guys want to take a risk and go out there on a limb. I do, I admire that.

"If he is talking about Vince McMahon, there are a couple different phone calls you could get from Vince McMahon. One you want to get, one you really don't want to get. So you have to be careful when you say, 'Vince give me a call.' Because you never know what kind of call you're going to get."

