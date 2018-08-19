Backstage News On Ronda Rousey Facing Former WWE Star At WWE Evolution

The current plan for the WWE Evolution main event is to do Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella.

WWE officials are banking on Rousey vs. Bella to bring in a lot of mainstream media attention for their first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The idea is that Rousey and Bella are the two most famous female Superstars in the company, and that they should headline Evolution because they will be the best at drawing mainstream attention.

There are other ideas that were tossed around and plans could change but Rousey vs. Bella was the idea for the Evolution main event, as of earlier this week.

See Also WWE Planning A Big Women's Match For Survivor Series

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been officially announced for Evolution. The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will also take place. Michelle McCool is also expected to come out of retirement for the big event, which takes place on October 28 from Long Island. WWE has also confirmed that Evolution will feature a RAW Women's Title match, a SmackDown Women's Title match, a WWE NXT Women's Title match and a NXT UK Women's Title match.

Rousey will face Bliss for her title at WWE SummerSlam tonight. Bella has been out of regular action since 2017. She did work the women's Royal Rumble match back in January and then a tag team match with John Cena against Elias and Sonya Deville at a Madison Square Garden live event in March.