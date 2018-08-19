Jeff Hardy Says He's Being 'Pretty Banged Up', Reveals Elbow And Nerve Issues

Jeff Hardy spoke with The Kingston Whig-Standard on wrestling The Undertaker, going easier in the ring at 40, matches he still wants to be in, and his most painful bump. Here are some of the highlights:

Working with The Undertaker in 2002:

"[The Undertaker was] a huge influence. I mean he is the living legend of WWE. … He is the man. To be a young, up-and-coming Jeff Hardy in the ring with The Undertaker, having that underdog-versus-the-main-eventer match was just great storytelling as far as me almost becoming [a singles] champion for the first time in my career. … Every time I got in the ring with him, it was a learning experience, and every time I watched him, I learned something. I've kind of molded myself by watching guys like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and kind of taking a little bit from each of them and creating myself."

Taking it easier in the ring, especially at house shows:

"I'm 40 now and I've been pretty banged up lately. Four nights a week is a lot of matches — I mean they add up. And doing that Swanton [Bomb] every night is just rough. I've actually cut that out of a lot of events and I've just been using the Twist of Fate as a finish and it's helped my lower back out a lot. I pretty much now save the Swanton for television unless I'm feeling really good at a live event. ... I'm a little beat up, but my back is a lot better than it was a few weeks ago. I've been having this issue with my elbow, like a nerve issue, and my hand was asleep for probably seven weeks and it's finally woken. But overall, I mean, I'm 40 years old, I feel pretty good to be wrestling the way I am today in 2018."

Which matches he still wants to do in his career:

"I definitely want to be in a Hell in the Cell match. That's one match I've never been a part of. And definitely I want to be in a 'Deletion'-style match, like Matt and Bray did the Ultimate Deletion on our property. Hopefully we'll get to do another one, one of these days. I can bring Brother Nero back to life."

Most painful bump in his career:

"By far, it was me and RVD, I forget what year it was, but I had this idea I wanted to go through a table vertically, like long ways and I think it was a 14-foot ladder. I did a swan dive off [the ladder] and he moved and I crashed and burned and the table exploded, and I knew, 'OK, this is the one. I'm not gonna get up from this.' I thought I had broken my lower spine. It hurt so bad and it knocked the wind out of me."

Hardy also discussed goals for his current WWE run and working with Shinsuke Nakamura. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.