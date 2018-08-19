Top Former WWE Tag Team In NYC, Alexa Bliss Eats Shake Shack & Trains (Videos), EC3 On Lars Sullivan

- Above is video of EC3 talking to Mike Rome after the loss to The Velveteen Dream at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" last night. EC3 admits Dream was the better man at Takeover. He also comments on some of his recent losses and says it's not over until he wins. Regarding the recent mystery attack on Aleister Black, EC3 seems to point a finger at Lars Sullivan.

- Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are currently in New York City, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if they are in town for some sort of surprise appearance or filming of The Edge & Christian Show but we will keep you updated.

- Below are more SummerSlam Diary videos for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with her reaction to the Ronda Rousey graffiti mural, Bliss eating Shake Shack for the first time, Bliss talking about her SummerSlam ring gear being late and Bliss training for tonight's big match against Rousey.