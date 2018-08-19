Current WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds: Two Champions Favored To Lose, Ronda Rousey Vs. Alexa Bliss

SummerSlam kicks off in just a few hours and the current odds are showing that Roman Reigns (-145) and Ronda Rousey (-300) are favored to win their respective title matches. Reigns has come up short in previous challenges for Brock Lesnar's (+105) WWE Universal Championship, but if the odds hold up tonight, it could be a different story. WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is currently an underdog at +220.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella (+110), Becky Lynch (+200) and Charlotte (+230) are all considered underdogs at the moment, but Carmella has the best odds to win among the group. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler (-130) vs. Seth Rollins (-110) looks to be one of the tougher matches to call with their current odds with Ziggler being a slight favorite. AJ Styles is currently the biggest favorite on the card at -460 to defeat Samoa Joe.

Braun Strowman (-260) is expected to hold his MITB case against Kevin Owens (+180), while The Miz (-195) is favored to take down his longtime rival, Daniel Bryan (+155).

Below are the complete current lines:

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) +105 vs. Roman Reigns -145

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) -460 vs. Samoa Joe +320

Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) +220 vs. Ronda Rousey -300

SmackDown Women's Championship – Triple Threat Match

Carmella (c) +110 vs Becky Lynch +200 vs. Charlotte Flair +230

Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler (c) -130 vs. Seth Rollins -110

United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) -530 vs. Jeff Hardy +350

Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander (c) -155 vs. Drew Gulak +115

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) -140 vs. The New Day +100

Raw Tag Team Championship

The B-Team (c) -290 vs. The Revival +210

Money in the Bank Contract

Braun Strowman (MITB Holder) -260 vs. Kevin Owens +180

Finn Balor -270 vs. Baron Corbin +190

Daniel Bryan +155 vs. The Miz -195

Lana and Rusev +210 vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas -290