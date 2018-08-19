Chris Jericho Has An Interesting Prediction For Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Tonight

Chris Jericho previewed tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho. On the show, Jericho discussed the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Universal Championship match tonight, and said that it's time for Reigns to win the title.

"It's been a long time coming, put the belt on Reigns already!" Jericho exclaimed. "Enough of this Brock Lesnar bulls--t! Reigns is my bro, he's my uce man. He needs to freakin' beat Brock Lesnar 1-2-3.

"Here's one of Vince McMahon's rules that he told me years ago. A babyface never guarantees victory if he's not going to win. Reigns has guaranteed victory for six months. If he doesn't beat Brock, he's done. That's not Vince's role for Reigns, he wants him to be the face [of the company]. Brock needs to lose and move on, let's build [Braun] Strowman and Reigns and move that to WrestleMania."

Jericho predicted that WrestleMania 35 will have a double main event, with Reigns facing Strowman and Charlotte Flair clashing with Ronda Rousey, while also joking about Daniel Bryan vs. Jericho at the event. He predicted that Strowman, who will be facing Kevin Owens tonight with his Money In The Bank briefcase on the line, will turn heel and align himself with Paul Heyman.

"If you turn Reigns heel, all the people that are booing him will then start cheering him," Jericho stated. "I think that Reigns will beat Lesnar, Strowman would have lost to Owens and lost his briefcase. [Strowman's] pissed off, comes down and beats the s--t out of Reigns and the new advocate of Braun Strowman [is] Paul Heyman."

Jericho added that while AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe will probably be the best match tonight, he feels "from his heart" that Reigns vs. Lesnar could steal the show.

"I think that Lesnar and Reigns are going to beat the s--t out of each other, which I love, because they did that before at WrestleMania," Jericho said. "[Reigns] is a killer man, Roman's my bro, he's awesome."

