John Cena On Missing WWE SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey Visits NYC Mural (Video), Charlotte, Dolph Ziggler

- As noted, artist BK FOXX painted a Ronda Rousey graffiti mural in New York City's Lower East Side this weekend to promote WWE SummerSlam. Above is video of Rousey visiting the mural.

- John Cena took to Twitter today and wrote the following on missing his first SummerSlam in 15 years. Cena has been away working on Jackie Chan's "Project X" thriller and there's no word yet on when he will be back on television. He is scheduled to wrestle at the upcoming WWE live event in Shanghai on September 1st.

First time in 15 years I have not been able to be a part of @WWE #SummerSlam. I am beyond grateful to @EyeOfJackieChan but truly miss the @WWEUniverse. Wishing all Superstars luck and safety! My time isn't quite up, but #YourTimeIsNow! #CarpeDiem — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 19, 2018

- Below are Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now videos with Charlotte Flair and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Actor Alex Boniello appears in the video with Flair.