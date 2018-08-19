Fan Gets Another WWE Tattoo & Triple H Responds (Photo), Braun Strowman Hits Baseballs, Brock Lesnar

- Above is video of Braun Strowman batting some balls at MCU Park in Brooklyn earlier this week.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is most in danger of losing their title at WWE SummerSlam tonight. As of this writing, 40% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns while 24% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss to Ronda Rousey, 21% for SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella to Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch, 6% for WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler to Seth Rollins and 5% for WWE Champion AJ Styles to Samoa Joe. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura each received 1% of the vote.

- WWE fan James Bouhuys, who went into SummerSlam Week with several WWE tattoos on his leg, met Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the Barclays Center on Friday and got The Game's autograph added to his collection, which included a plug for WWE NXT in the signature. James immediately went to a tattoo parlor and had Triple H's ink forever immortalized on his leg. You can see James' tweet below and Triple H's response: