Velveteen Dream Rumor Killer, WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show Video, Casting For New Wade Barrett Movie

- Above is the SummerSlam Kickoff show, which starts at 5pm ET. The Kickoff show will feature Lana & Rusev vs. Zelina Vega & Andrade "Cien" Almas, The Revival defending the RAW Tag Team Championship against The B-Team and Cedric Alexander defending the Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak.

- The sequel to Stu Bennett's latest movie, Vengeance 2, starts shooting next month in London. Castings will be held this Monday and Tuesday at the Three Mills Studio office in London. Actors who would like to be considered for a part in the movie should contact [email protected] with a CV and a recent headshot / online showreel.

- Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer was asked about some internet rumors that Velveteen Dream had heat because of his tights at NXT Takeover that read, "Call Me Up Vince." Meltzer noted that Dream wouldn't have worn them if the office didn't approve of them, as seen below: