How Did Ronda Rousey's Movie Do Opening Weekend?, The Miz Knocks Daniel Bryan's Return, Zack Ryder

- Above is new video of The Miz arriving to the Barclays Center for tonight's WWE SummerSlam match with Daniel Bryan. Miz was asked how he's keeping his emotions in check going into the match.

"Emotions? Do you think this is emotional for me? This isn't emotional for me," Miz responded. "Maybe for Daniel Bryan because this is his "prove it" match and if he loses, he will prove me right, which is his return has been nothing but a bust. And guess what? His career will be over and mine will be soaring because after I beat Daniel Bryan I'm going for the WWE Championship."

- The Mile 22 movie with Ronda Rousey and Mark Wahlberg brought in $13,620,000 in its opening weekend at the box office, coming in at #3 behind The Meg ($21,150,000) and Crazy Rich Asians ($25,235,000). The movie opened in 3,520 theaters in the United States on Friday. The movie also brought in $538,000 internationally.

- Zack Ryder tweeted the following clip from the gym today, noting that he hit his goal of dead-lifting 500 pounds before SummerSlam: