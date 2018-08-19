WWE SummerSlam Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SummerSlam Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- The 2018 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as fans make their way into the arena. Renee Young welcomes us. She's joined by Sam Roberts, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and David Otunga. Renee plugs the Kickoff being live in virtual reality on the NextVR app. The panel goes over tonight's card.

Renee sends us to JBL and Peter Rosenberg on the ramp in the arena. They joke around before discussing tonight's WWE Intercontinental Title match. JBL says this match could steal the show tonight and he predicts Dolph Ziggler to retain but says the real winner will be the fans. JBL and Rosenberg plug tonight's Kickoff pre-show matches next, then send us to a break. We go back to Renee as the camera shows fans finding their seats. We get a promo for tonight's Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title. The panel discusses the match and Renee sends us to a backstage video from The New Day, who are hyped up and ready for tonight's title shot as they look to become five-time champions. JBL and Rosenberg discuss Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens now.

JBL and Rosenberg send us to highlights from SummerSlam Week in the NYC-Metro area next. Renee shows us The Miz, Maryse and Monroe Sky backstage walking. She sends us to a video package for Miz vs. Daniel Bryan and the panel discusses the match. Renee sends us to a promo for Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss next. JBL and Rosenberg discuss the match. JBL believes Bliss has a good chance to retain but Rosenberg disagrees. Rosenberg sends us backstage and we see Aiden English approaching Lana and Rusev. He wants to make up for everything that's happened. He goes to sing but Rusev interrupts. He says tonight is about Rusev Day and Lana Day, so English needs to stay behind. They walk off.

Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves are on commentary as we go to the ring. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega are out first for tonight's opener as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Rusev and Lana are out next for this mixed tag team match.