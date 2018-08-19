Jeff Hardy On Being Focused For SummerSlam (Video), Matt Riddle - EVOLVE Farewell Doc, Kevin Owens

- Above is video of Kevin Owens arriving to the Barclays Center for the match with Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam tonight. Owens turns and walks away when the interviewer asks about the match.

- WWN Live released this farewell documentary for former EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle, who made his first appearance for WWE NXT at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" last night in the front row. WWE later confirmed that Riddle has signed with the company for NXT. Riddle's final indie appearance will come on Sunday, September 30 for PROGRESS Wrestling at their SSE Arena event in Wembley, England, which will be the biggest show in PROGRESS history. No word yet on who he will be facing.

- Below is backstage video of Jeff Hardy at the Barclays Center as he prepares to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura tonight. Jeff says he's extremely focused and ready for the match. Jeff says he's going to win the title back tonight and it's as simple as that.