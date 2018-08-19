Finn Balor Says Roman Reigns Is 'One Of The All-Time Greats'

Add Finn Balor to the list of wrestlers who don't understand the negative fan reactions to Roman Reigns. Balor was interviewed by Sky Sports to promote tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view and said that he doesn't understand fans booing Reigns.

"I don't get it," Balor said. "He's probably one of the hardest working people in WWE, he looks great, he's professional, a great talker and behind everything, a great person."

Balor noted that Reigns has also helped him behind-the-scenes.

"He's great behind the scenes, he will help you with anything you want and he's always polite," Balor stated. "He was great to me when I first came into WWE and he continues to help me today. I can't speak of anything but greatness for Roman Reigns, he's one of the all-time greats."

See Also Chris Jericho Has An Interesting Prediction For Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Tonight

Reigns faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship tonight at SummerSlam, and there is a good chance that the Brooklyn crowd will not be kind to The Big Dog. Balor believes that people turning on Roman is due to the mob mentality of fans, and that Reigns "ain't sweating it."

"I think it's monkey do as monkey see and people are easily led," Balor said. "They might read what one person has written in a newsletter, decide that person's right, and then jump on the bandwagon.

That's what's happened with Roman. People are very fickle - I remember when The Shield were doing their thing and everyone was behind Roman; he was the coolest guy in The Shield. Opinions change in this business and they forget the past but Roman ain't sweating it."