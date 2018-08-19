Long Lines At The Barclays Center For WWE SummerSlam (Photo), AJ Styles On Samoa Joe, Paul Heyman

- Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles arriving to the Barclays Center for tonight's SummerSlam match with Samoa Joe.

"I don't intend on losing. I'm a fighting champion and this is what I do, I'm supposed to defend my championship," Styles said when asked about tonight's title defense. "Is Joe a serious competitor? 100%. See, I know Joe, or at least I thought I did, better than anyone. But I didn't think he would stoop to this low to bring my family into the equation. But he's playing these mind games to try and get me off my game, but that's not gonna happen. I'm going to retain tonight."

- Doors to the Barclays Center opened up at 4:30pm EST, just thirty minutes before the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to begin. Our buddy Chuck Carroll tweeted this photo and noted that there are long lines outside of the arena:

- Paul Heyman made the following tweets to hype tonight's SummerSlam match between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, which is believed to be the main event:

TONIGHT ... @WWE #SummerSlam ... The Beast @BrockLesnar (with #YourHumbleAdvocate) vs The Big Dog @WWERomanReigns for the Universal Title!



Here's a quick refresher course of how we got here ... part 1 ... https://t.co/ubkV49i8QI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 19, 2018

