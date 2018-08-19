Daniel Bryan Might Not Be Able To Leave WWE In September Even If He Doesn't Re-Sign

As noted, Daniel Bryan has been saying that he is most likely going to remain with WWE after his contract expires on September 1st. He has been saying that he could possibly sign a new deal as soon as this weekend.

Bryan spoke to Sky Sports and once again stated that he will most likely stay with WWE.

"There is very high percentage chance that I'll be signing with WWE," Bryan said. "I might even be signing with WWE by the end of this weekend. But... I might not be."

While Bryan's contract expires in under two weeks, WWE is advertising him for shows after that date, including SmackDown 1000 and the Super Show-Down in October. Bryan told Sky Sports that he would have wanted to leave WWE when his contract expires if he wasn't cleared earlier this year, but revealed that he might have a clause in his contract that would keep him with the company.

"What we just found out recently is that they have an option year," Bryan said.

So even if Bryan doesn't re-sign with WWE, they could hold onto him for another year.

You can watch Bryan's interview with Sky Sports below: