JBL On The WWE SummerSlam Pre-show (Video), WWE Hall Of Famer At SummerSlam, Becky Lynch Artwork

By Marc Middleton | August 19, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Becky Lynch.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

- JBL returned to WWE TV on tonight's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The former WWE Champion is working with Peter Rosenberg for multiple segments as a correspondent on the pre-show. Below are a few shots of the two:



