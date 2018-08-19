WWE SummerSlam: Rusev And Lana Vs. Zelina Vega And Andrade 'Cien' Almas (Kickoff)

Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves are on commentary as we go to the ring. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega are out first for tonight's opener as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Rusev and Lana are out next for this mixed tag team match.

Fans chant "Rusev Day" as the bell rings. Rusev starts off with Almas and they lock up. They break and Almas goes to the floor. Rusev chases him back in and they run the ropes. Almas ducks and poses on the rope. Vega poses under him. Rusev hits the corner and poses with Lana as the two teams face off. Rusev chases Almas again but gets kicked back. Almas decks Rusev and brings him back in. Almas with knees to the gut. Rusev unloads in the corner after turning it around. Rusev stands tall for a pop. Fans chant for Rusev as he keeps control and scoops Almas for a slam.

Vega ends up distracting Rusev, allowing Almas to turn it around. Almas sends Rusev into the steel ring-post in the corner. Almas ties Rusev's arm up in the ropes as the referee counts to 5. Almas brings Rusev back to the middle of the ring and works on the arm, keeping him grounded. The screen splits with a promo for tonight's WWE Universal Title match. Rusev was looking for a tag until Vega pulled Lana off the apron. Almas with a modified DDT for a 2 count. Almas continues working on the arm of Rusev. Rusev ends up running into a boot in the corner. Rusev keeps going and manages to knock Almas from the top to the floor.

Lana finally tags in as does Vega. They go at it and Lana gets the upperhand, hitting a Spin-a-rooni. Lana with double knees and a back elbow in the corner. Lana goes on and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Vega rolls to the floor. Lana follows and slams Vega's face into the apron. Lana rolls her back in and elbows her again. Lana scoops Vega and slams her in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Lana charges but Vega sends her face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Vega with a big kick to the face in the corner. Vega charges for double knees but Lana jumps up with a big kick. Lana hulks up as Almas taunts her from the apron. Rusev pulls Almas off but Almas drops him into the barrier. Lana catches a kick and drops Vega on her face in the middle of the ring. Almas tries to distract again but Lana slaps him. Vega takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Lana up for the win, putting her feet on the ropes for leverage.

Winners: Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas

After the match, a disappointed Rusev and Lana look on as Vega and Almas celebrate. We go to replays. Vega and Almas back up the ramp as Rusev and Lana look on.

