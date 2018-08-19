WWE SummerSlam: Drew Gulak Vs. Cedric Alexander (WWE Cruiserweight Title Kickoff Match)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from a break and we have new announcers - Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. We go to the ring and Drew Gulak is out first. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick are banned from ringside during this match. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is out next.

The bell rings and Cedric takes Gulak to the corner. They break and lock up, going back to the corner. They break again and Cedric talks some trash as Gulak watches from the corner. They lock up and go to the mat, trading holds. Gulak ends up taking control and going to work. They trade close calls and Cedric nails a dropkick. Gulak goes to the floor but Cedric follows and decks him. Cedric keeps control and brings it back in. Gulak nails a big kick, dropping Cedric on the apron. Gulak goes to the floor and slams Cedric from the apron to the floor, dropping his neck over the knee. Gulak brings it back in and keeps Cedric grounded in the middle of the ring as the screen splits with a promo for tonight's WWE Title match.

Back from the break and Gulak still has Cedric down. Drew levels Cedric again and kicks at him while talking some trash. Gulak with a clothesline for a 2 count. Gulak with a version of the Gory Special now. Cedric slides out and fights back now. Cedric drops Gulak hard with a Flatliner. Alexander with more strikes. Cedric drops Gulak again and mounts him with a bunch of punches. Gulak puts on the brakes and rolls to the floor but Cedric leaps over the top, taking Gulak down on the outside.

More back and forth now. Cedric creates an opening but gets dropped over the top turnbuckle. Gulak uses the ropes to apply a Gu-Lock now but he breaks it as the referee counts. Gulak with a close 2 count. Gulak goes for another Gu-Lock but Cedric fights him off. Cedric drops Gulak with a stiff back elbow and they both go down. Cedric keeps control until Gulak rocks him and he goes down. Gulak rolls Cedric for a close 2 count. Gulak with another pin attempt. Cedric comes off the ropes but Gulak drops him into an ankle lock attempt. More back and forth and near falls between the two. Cedric comes out of a pin attempt and rolls Gulak up for the pin.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Cedric takes the title on the outside and celebrates as his music hits. Gulak watches from the ring as Cedric's arm is raised by the referee.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.