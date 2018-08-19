WWE SummerSlam: The Revival Vs. The B Team (RAW Tag Team Titles Kickoff Match)

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The Revival vs. The B Team

We go to the ring and Michael Cole is with Graves and Jonathan Coachman. Out first comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. JoJo does the introductions. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Dallas starts off with Dawson. Dallas takes Dawson to the mat with a headlock. Dash tags in for the double team on Dallas. Dash knocks Axel off the apron. The Revival nails a Shatter Machine to Axel as he comes back out of nowhere. Dallas is selling a leg injury after a Dragon Screw leg whip. The Revival focuses on the hurt leg now. Dawson takes Dallas out and covers for three straight pin attempts. Dawson continues working on the leg and keeping Dallas down. The screen splits with a promo for tonight's RAW Women's Title match. Dash keeps Dallas down and tags in Dawson for more double teaming.

Axel is still down on the floor due to the Shatter Machine. Dawson works Dallas around and the referee checks on him. Dallas kicks out of a leg hold, sending Dawson into the steel ring post. Dallas with a pin attempt. Axel comes back to the apron but Dash knocks him back off with a running boot. Dash holds Dallas while Dawson comes off the top with a knee to the jaw. Dawson covers but Dallas kicks out at 2. Dallas finally gets a good opening after a neckbreaker and Axel returns to the apron. Axel tags in and unloads on Dawson.

Dawson plays to the crowd and hits a neckbreaker on Dawson. Dash comes off the top but Axel catches him in mid-air. Dawson comes from behind for a pin but it's blocked. There's chaos in the ring as all 4 Superstars get involved. Dawson rolls Axel up and gets more than a 3 count but the referee is distracted by Dash and Dallas on the apron. Dash drops Dallas neck-first over the top rope, Dallas bumps back into Axel and Dawson, forcing Axel to turn the roll-up over for the pin on Dawson.

Winners: The B Team

After the match, The B Team takes the titles and celebrates as their music hits. We go to replays. The Revival looks on disappointed as The B Team celebrates.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.