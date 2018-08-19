WWE SummerSlam: Seth Rollins Vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Intercontinental Title Match)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first comes Dean Ambrose. He waits as Seth Rollins makes his way out next. Ambrose will be in Rollins' corner tonight. JoJo does the introductions as Ambrose and Rollins head to the ring together. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is out next. Drew McIntyre is out next to accompany Ziggler to the ring. McIntyre will be in Ziggler's corner for the match. Cole shows us some of the international announce teams at ringside.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Rollins looks to take control but Ziggler backs him against the ropes. McIntyre looks to provide a distraction but Ambrose marches over and gets in his face. Rollins rolls Ziggler up for a 2 count. Ziggler uppercuts Rollins and rolls him up for 2. Rollins blocks a superkick and they tangle. Ziggler goes to the floor to regroup as fans boo. They come back in and Ziggler raises his arm for a lock-up but he kicks Rollins with a cheap shot instead. Ziggler slams Rollins into the turnbuckle. Rollins makes a counter and hip tosses Ziggler. More back and forth now. They go out and come back in with Rollins chopping Ziggler into the corner. Rollins taunts McIntyre and keeps control of Ziggler.

Ziggler whips Rollins hard into the corner but Rollins comes right out with a clothesline. Ziggler counters a suplex and lands on his feet. More back and forth. Ziggler rocks Rollins while his leg is on the middle rope, softening up the knee. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps control in the corners now. Ambrose comes back over to make sure McIntyre isn't interfering at Ziggler's request. Ziggler focuses on the knee and keeps Rollins down as fans chant for him.

Ziggler whips Rollins hard into the corner. Rollins lands out on the apron, hitting it hard, and then falls to the floor. Ziggler brings it back into the ring and keeps Rollins down in the middle of the ring. Rollins gets up but Ziggler brings him back down. McIntyre laughs as Ziggler stays on top of Rollins on the mat. Rollins powers back up but Ziggler brings him back down by targeting the injured knee. Ziggler with a Sleeper hold on the mat now. Rollins looks to try for another comeback but Ziggler backdrops him over the top and Rollins lands hard on the floor with his knee going out. The referee counts. Ziggler goes out and brings Rollins back in. Rollins ends up rolling through after a crossbody counter. Rollins goes for a suplex but this causes both Superstars to fall over the top rope to the floor. They land hard and the referee counts.

Rollins and Ziggler make it back into the ring to break the count. Ziggler runs into a boot to the face. Rollins nails a Slingblade. Rollins mounts more momentum but Ziggler rolls him up for 2. Rollins comes back and nails a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Ziggler jumps up and crotches him. Ziggler rocks Rollins and climbs up. Rollins blocks a superplex and sends Ziggler to the mat. Ziggler rolls out of the way. Rollins charges and clotheslines Ziggler out of the ring. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive. Rollins brings Ziggler back in and springboards at him with a flying clothesline. Rollins with the Ripcord knee and a close 2 count.

Rollins goes for the Buckle Bomb now but Ziggler rocks him and avoids it. Rollins tries again but Ziggler applies a Sleeper hold. Rollins tosses Ziggler to the mat to break the hold. Ziggler counters a move and looks to end it. Ziggler catapults Rollins into the ring post on the apron and then catches the rebound to drop Rollins on the apron with a big DDT. Rollins lands out on the floor as the referee counts. Ambrose barks at Rollins to get up. Rollins makes it back in the ring right before the 10 count. Ziggler pounds on Rollins as the referee warns him. Ziggler tells Rollins to come on and bring it. Rollins blocks the Zig Zag and drops Ziggler with a big superkick to the jaw. Rollins goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Ziggler gets his knees up. Ziggler with a close 2 count.

Ziggler takes out the knee again but Rollins blocks the Fame-asser. Rollins positions Ziggler over the top turnbuckle now. Rollins ends up climbing to the top with an inverted superplex. He holds that, rolls through and plants Ziggler with a modified sidewalk slam for a close 2 count. Rollins gets a huge pop from the crowd now. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Rollins gets up and cranks for The Stomp. Fans chant "burn it down" now. Drew launches Ambrose into the steel ring steps. Ziggler takes advantage of the distraction and hits a Zig Zag on Rollins for a close 2 count.

Ziggler cranks for the superkick now. Rollins blocks it and rolls him up for a 2 count. Ziggler uses the tights for a roll-up. Rollins tries again and powers up with the Buckle Bomb. Drew gets on the apron but Ambrose pulls him off and hits Dirty Deeds on the floor. Rollins superkicks Ziggler and hits the big stomp for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Seth Rollins

After the match, Ambrose looks on as Rollins is handed the title in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Ambrose joins Rollins in the ring for the celebration as the heels recover on the floor.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.