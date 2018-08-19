WrestlingInc.com

Big Title Change At WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | August 19, 2018
Big Title Change At WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Videos) Photo Credit: Ichiban Drunk

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The match saw interference from Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre, who were at ringside.

Rollins is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler won the title back at the June 18 RAW, defeating Rollins.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:















Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top