Big Title Change At WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Videos)

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The match saw interference from Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre, who were at ringside.
Rollins is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler won the title back at the June 18 RAW, defeating Rollins.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
