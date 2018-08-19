Big Title Change At WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Videos)

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The match saw interference from Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre, who were at ringside.

Rollins is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler won the title back at the June 18 RAW, defeating Rollins.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

Is @DMcIntyreWWE going to be a deciding factor with @TheDeanAmbrose evening things up at ringside?



Let's find out... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1hov8i1Hxv — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 19, 2018

Looking like the meanest head coach you've ever seen on the sidelines...#SummerSlam @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/ikytXrcSkA — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2018