WWE SummerSlam: The New Day Vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

We go to Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Graves on commentary. Out first comes The New Day - Big E and Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next.

Woods starts off with Rowan and they go at it. Rowan floors Woods with a big kick. Harper tags in and drops Woods for a close 2 count. Harper with a gator roll to keep Woods grounded now. Harper with more offense as Rowan comes back in. Rowan ends up hitting a big splash on the mat. Rowan keeps Woods grounded again.

Rowan continues dominating Woods. Harper tags in and comes over the top rope with a senton. They knock Big E off the apron next and slam him on the outside. Woods gets tossed back to the floor. They take apart the steel ring steps and Rowan goes to slam Woods on them but Woods fights him off. Harper tries next but Woods sends him face-first into the steel. Rowan tries to stop Big E from tagging but he gets it.

Big E with huge suplexes to both opponents on the floor. Harper eats a big suplex in the ring now. Big E runs the ropes and splashes Harper now. Big E rallies fans and misses The Big Ending. Harper catches Big E with a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Big E fights off the double team now. Woods comes in and takes down Rowan on the floor. Harper catches Woods with a big sideslam on the floor. Big E spears Harper from the apron to the floor. Rowan leaps off the apron and tackles Big E on the floor. Rowan brings Big E back into the ring and they go for the double team. They hit the double Crucifix Bomb but Woods breaks Harper's pin. Woods fights off Rowan and tags in, then kicking Harper in the head. Woods goes for the DDT but it's blocked. They double team Woods and Harper brings him to the mat with a big sitdown powerbomb but Woods still kicks out.

Kofi rallies fans for The New Day now. Harper can't believe Woods kicked out. Rowan takes out Kofi on the floor. Big E with a Big Ending to Rowan on the outside. Woods counters Harper and tags in Big E but Harper kicks Woods out of the ring. Harper superkicks Big E. Big E slams Harper from the apron into a waiting Woods backbreaker on the floor. Big E returns to the ring and Woods tags in while Harper is down on the floor. Woods goes to the top and Harper rolls out of the ring. Woods turns and nails the huge elbow drop to Harper on the floor. Big E crawls over to check on Woods and he gets up. Woods brings Harper in and tags in Big E. Big E scoops Harper as Woods goes to the top for the Midnight Hour. Rowan jumps up with his sledgehammer and knocks Woods off for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: The New Day

After the bell, Rowan enters and decks Big E with the handle of the hammer. Harper delivers a shot to Big E next. Greg Hamilton announces The New Day as the winners but Harper and Rowan retain. Fans boo. The New Day recovers on the floor as The Bludgeon Brothers leave with the titles while their music plays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.