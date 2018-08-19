WWE SummerSlam: Braun Strowman Vs. Kevin Owens

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens. Braun Strowman is out next with his Money In the Bank briefcase, which is on the line in this match.

Fans chant "get these hands" as we wait for the bell. The bell rings and Strowman charges and smashes Owens in the corner twice. Owens goes to the floor to recover but Braun runs around the ring and levels Owens. Braun runs around again and floors Owens with another big shoulder. Fans pop. Braun brings it back into the ring but Owens goes right back out. Braun follows and Owens kicks him. That does nothing. Braun grabs Owens and chokeslams him on the ramp. The referee checks on Owens.

Braun brings it back in the ring and tells Owens to get up. Braun with a running powerslam for the easy win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Braun stands tall and takes the briefcase to the stage as his music hits. We go to replays. Braun heads to the back as Owens recovers.

