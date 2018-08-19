WWE SummerSlam: Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Flair Vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Title Triple Threat)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch is out next, followed by SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Carmella starts moonwalking. Flair steps back a bit and Becky gets rocked by Carmella. Becky turns it around and hits the springboard kick int he corner. Becky with a running leg drop and more offense to Carmella. Carmella dodges a leg drop and covers for a 2 count that Flair breaks up. Carmella shoves Flair back and yells at her. Carmella smacks Becky int he back of the head. Carmella leaves and Becky thinks it was Flair who slapped her. Carmella comes back and tries to steal a pin on Flair. Becky and Flair argue about the slap. Carmella comes at them and Becky hip tosses her down. Flair knocks Carmella to the floor.

Becky and Flair have words. Carmella grabs Flair's leg from the floor and Becky goes for a quick pin attempt. Becky and Flair with more easy back & forth. Becky with an arm drag, and another. Becky keeps Flair down by her arm now. Flair counters with a roll-up attempt. Carmella ends up ramming Flair face-first into the ring post on the floor. Carmella tangles with Becky next and launches her into the steel ring steps. Carmella yells out at the crowd and gets some heat.

Carmella brings Becky back in for a 2 count. Carmella slaps Becky around and yells at her. Becky looks to turn it around but Carmella elbows her and clotheslines her. Flair comes in but Carmella counters and drops her by her hair for a 2 count. Carmella drives elbows into Flair and keeps her grounded now. Carmella with a knee to the gut before tossing Flair out of the ring. Becky runs in to steal a pin but Carmella kicks out at 1. Carmella dropkicks Becky and smears her face into the mat while running her mouth. Becky tries to fight up but Carmella smacks her back down. Becky and Carmella trade pin attempts. Flair comes in and goes for Carmella but drops Becky by accident. Flair and Carmella go at it now. Flair with signature chops.

Flair with an overhead throw to Carmella. Flair with more offense, including a belly-to-back suplex. Flair kips up for a pop. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Becky stops it. Becky goes to the top and dropkicks Flair and Carmella at the same time. Becky clotheslines Carmella and then Flair. Becky keeps control and unloads on Carmella now. Becky with the Bexploder suplex to Carmella. Becky gets sent to the apron but she goes to the top. Carmella crotches her. Carmella brings Becky to the mat and covers for a 2 count. Flair gets back in the mix and tries for two straight pins on Becky. Carmella takes Flair out but shows some frustration. Carmella takes Flair to the top now. Flair turns it back around and applies a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Flair turns that into a Figure Four. Becky goes to the top and nails a big leg drop to break the submission. Becky with a 2 count on Flair as Carmella breaks it up.

Becky and Flair trade big shots now. Carmella sends Becky to the apron and knocks her off. Carmella runs the ropes for a suicide dive and nails it, taking Becky down on the floor. Flair goes to the top now and nails a moonsault to the floor, hitting Carmella but Becky also falls. Flair brings Becky back into the ring. Becky counters Natural Selection and turns that into the Dis-Arm-Her. Carmella breaks it up. Becky tosses Carmella to the floor. Becky blocks a big boot from Flair and drops Flair on her head with the Uranage. Carmella breaks Becky's pin at 2. Carmella counters Becky and sends her into the turnbuckles. Carmella with a 2 count using the ropes. Carmella drops Becky with a kick but Flair breaks the pin up.

Carmella kicks Flair out of the ring and talks some trash. Becky goes for Dis-Arm-Her but can't get it. Becky tries again and gets the hold locked in as fans pop. Carmella gets the rope to break the hold. Becky with a Bexploder in the middle of the ring. Becky applies the submission again but Flair runs in and breaks it up with a Natural Selection. Flair covers Becky to win the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Charlotte Flair

- After the match, Flair takes the title as Carmella immediately rolls to the floor and cries. Becky watches from the mat as Flair stands up with the title, raising it in the air. Carmella heads to the back. Fans boo Flair and cheer Becky's name as she stands up. They speak and hug in the middle of the ring. Becky pulls back and slaps Flair to the mat with a stiff blow. Fans go wild as Becky beats on Flair and kicks her out of the ring. Becky raises the title as the chants continue. Becky goes to the floor and stands over Flair. Becky launches Flair into the barrier and then over the announce table. Fans chant "you deserve it" as Becky marches to the back. Officials check on Flair, who is still down by the German announce desk.