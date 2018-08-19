Another Big Title Change At WWE SummerSlam Tonight, Becky Lynch Turns On Charlotte (Video, Photos)

Charlotte Flair won a Triple Threat over Becky Lynch and Carmella to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
The post-match angle saw Becky attack Flair and turn on her.
Flair is now a two-time blue brand champion. This is her seventh main roster title run. Carmella won the title back on April 10 at SmackDown in New Orleans, defeating Flair with a Money In the Bank cash-in.
Below are photos and videos of tonight's title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
A GOLDEN opportunity awaits @MsCharlotteWWE... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0NiZgQYDOw— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
Looking to become a ??-TIME #SDLive #WomensChampion is none other than @BeckyLynchWWE! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PLMW7anbnI— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018
#SummerSlam just got F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S as #SDLive #WomensChampion @CarmellaWWE graces @barclayscenter with her presence LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/g1ep0yM5YF— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 20, 2018
?? sounds, ??????? ensues...#SummerSlam #WomensTitle @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/s5YVIl1yp5— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2018
Life is good when you're the champ.#SummerSlam #WomensTitle @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/HTPQYrpkWH— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018
#TripleThreat matches: where friendships go to end.#SummerSlam #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/BJZsgGJ6sJ— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2018
The TORQUE. #SummerSlam #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/xyMCWLpFQp— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018
Shall we call this a BECK-END?!#SummerSlam #WomensTitle @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/YnOFyon3Ca— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2018
QUEEN @MsCharlotteWWE is a ??????????????-TIME CHAMPION!#SummerSlam #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/cLlRTYr83d— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
FRIENDS NO MORE. @BeckyLynchWWE has HAD IT with coming up short!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/hKizZbQj0l— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
Whether friend or foe, EVERYONE felt the wrath of @MsCharlotteWWE at #SummerSlam! #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/fdTeEQivnu— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
The #IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE...just SNAPPED at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/uS0dyU7vpx— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018